Fmr. Ohio State Senator Harry Michelakis Meshel, 93

YOUNGSTOWN, OH –Flags in public buildings across the State of Ohio were ordered to be flown at half-staff today by Governor John Kasich, in honor of the passing of former State Senator Harry (Haralambos) Michelakis Meshel, who died on September 4.

He was 93 years old, born in Youngstown on June 13, 1924, to Evangelos and Rubini (Markakis) Michelakis of Kokkino Chorio, Crete. His love of his Cretan and Greek heritage dominated his outlook, and he often spoke of Classical Greek philosophy as the source of western civilization. The Cleisthenes Project, in which busts of classical Greek philosophers were placed in the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio were in large part the result of his efforts, and just one of his many tributes to his Greek heritage.

The Cleisthenes Project brought state recognition to persons who have had a positiveimpact on democracy. This was accomplished through creation of busts of great figures for display inside the Ohio Statehouse. The first bust honored Greek statesman Cleisthenes, the Father of Democracy. The Statehouse’s bust of Cleisthenes was the first ever made. It was crafted by Anna Christoforidis, a native of Greece and a world-renowned sculptress.

As a World War II Seabee Veteran and recipient of two bronze stars for the Battle of Leyte Gulf in 1944, Meshel was particularly cognizant of the role of Greece and Crete in World War II. On his many excursions to Crete, he visited and examined all the major World War II battle sites and memorials, and often spoke of the heroism of the Cretan people in inflicting the major losses on Hitler’s paratroopers during the Naziairborne invasion of the island of May 20, 1941, in which his relatives took part.

Meshel was a longtime member of the Pancretan Association of America, and was a charter member of the Peroulakis-Theodorakis Association of the Mahoning Valley. Hewas instrumental the initial organization of this chapter in 2002, and also served several terms as its president. He also served as president of the AHEPA Lincoln 89 Chapter in Youngstown, OH, and was active in the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society, as well as a member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the church council and on the building committee for the Church’s construction.

His outspoken pride in Cretan and Greek heritage and culture and his deep knowledge of history was and is an inspiration to all who were privileged to know him.He often was the keynote speaker at the Greek Independence Parade held in nearby Warren, OH.

Meshel graduated from Youngstown University, and earned a master’s in urban economics from Columbia. He served as a Democrat for 22 yearsin the Ohio State Senate, two terms as Senate President, as well as Minority Leader for eight years, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee for eight years, and as State Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party.

It was often said that he was the most powerful politician in the state, and he produced results that demonstrated this, including $150 million in funding for Youngstown University (which has a building named for him), helping to establish the first medical school in Northeastern Ohio, obtaining an additional $160 million in grants and funding for the Youngstown area, helping to establish area business incubators, as well as the establishment of a reliable state-wide infrastructure program for roads, bridges, sewer and water.

Sen. Meshel is survived by his daughter, Melanie Thompson, and son Barry Meshel, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Donations may be made to Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut, Youngstown, OH, or to the Harry Meshel Scholarship, c/o the Y.S.U. Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH.