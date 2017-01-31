Lanthimos’ Lobster, Matziaraki’s 4.1 Miles Oscar Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, CA– The nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced early on Jan. 24 and some notable Greek filmmakers are among the nominees.

The Greek film The Lobster directed by Yorgos Lanthimos earned a nod in one of the major categories. The film is in the running for the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

The Lobster written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou features one of the most original scripts among the nominees.

Lanthimos and his co-writer Filippou have been nominated before for Dogtooth which received a nomination for Best Foreign Film six years ago.

Also nominated is 4.1 Miles by filmmaker Daphne Matziaraki in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 26.

The list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences follows.

Best Picture:

Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.

Actor: Casey Affleck- Manchester by the Sea; Denzel Washington- Fences; Ryan Gosling- La La Land; Viggo Mortensen– Captain Fantastic; Andrew Garfield- Hacksaw Ridge.

Actress: Isabelle Huppert– Elle; Ruth Negga- Loving; Natalie Portman– Jackie; Emma Stone– La La Land; Meryl Streep– Florence Foster Jenkins.

Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges- Hell or High Water; Mahershala Ali- Moonlight; Dev Patel– Lion; Michael Shannon– Nocturnal Animals; Lucas Hedges– Manchester by the Sea.”

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis- Fences; Naomie Harris– Moonlight; Nicole Kidman– Lion; Octavia Spencer– Hidden Figures; Michelle Williams– Manchester by the Sea.

Directing: Arrival- Denis Villeneuve; Hacksaw Ridge- Mel Gibson; La La Land– Damien Chazelle; Manchester by the Sea- Kenneth Lonergan; Moonlight- Barry Jenkins.

Foreign Language Film: Land of Mine- Denmark; A Man Called Ove- Sweden; The Salesman- Iran; Tanna– Australia; Toni Erdmann– Germany.

Adapted Screenplay: Moonlight- screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; Lion- screenplay by Luke Davies; Arrival- screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Fences- screenplay by August Wilson; Hidden Figures- screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi.

Original Screenplay: Hell or High Water- written by Taylor Sheridan; La La Land- written by Damien Chazelle; The Lobster- written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou; Manchester by the Sea- written by Kenneth Lonergan; 20th Century Women- written by Mike Mills.

Animated Feature Film: Kubo and the Two Strings-Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner; Moana- John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer; My Life as a Zucchini- Claude Barras and Max Karli; The Red Turtle- Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki; Zootopia– Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.

Costume Design: Allied– Joanna Johnston; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them- Colleen Atwood; Florence Foster Jenkins– Consolata Boyle; Jackie– Madeline Fontaine; La La Land– Mary Zophres.

Documentary Feature: Fire at Sea- Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo; I am Not Your Negro- Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck; Life, Animated- Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman; O.J.: Made in America- Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow; 13th- Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish.

Documentary (short subject): Extremis- Dan Krauss; 4.1 Miles–Daphne Matziaraki; Joe’s Violin- Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen; Watani: My Homeland– Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis; The White Helmets– Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.

The complete list of nominees is available online: www.thenationalherald.com