x

August 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

USA

Zverev, 2020 US Open Runner-Up, to Miss Event with Injury

August 22, 2022
By Associated Press
US Open Zverev Out Tennis
FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev grimaces in pain after twisting his ankle during the semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.

Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday.

 

RELATED

USA
Udonis Haslem Says He’s Coming Back for 20th Year with Heat

MIAMI — Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki.

USA
Konnor McClain Rallies to Claim US Gymnastics National Title
USA
Malone Cruises to Second Straight US Gymnastics Title

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings