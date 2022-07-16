Youngstown, Ohio Church Festival Keeps Greek Traditions Going

Events

It’s Greek Festival time again around the United States and after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and slowdowns people are turning out again for a taste of Greece and foods they missed – including in Youngstown, Ohio.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church’s 38th annual Summerfest drew crowds from everywhere, reported The Vindicator, including Alexandra Faga of Florida, who said coming was about showing off Greek culture and their special foods.

Parish Councilman Socrates Kolitsos said, “one of the things that’s important to us is to share our culture with the community at large, letting them know who we are and the things we believe in and enjoy. Obviously, our religion, our food, our pastries,” Kolitsos said. “We have a very strong zest for life, and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves and dance.

Stewardship co-chair Kaliopi Vavoulas said the affair keeps families and friends close to their roots. “I have three girls. I try to teach them all about traditions, but our traditions mostly come out of the church. So if I don’t bring my kids to church, they’re not going to learn anything of our (Greek) traditions.