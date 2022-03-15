x

March 15, 2022

Politics

White House: Biden Will Travel to Europe for Ukraine Talks

March 15, 2022
By Associated Press
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s support for NATO allies.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

