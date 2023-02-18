Water Cooler Leak Closes Manoli’s in Salt Lake City, Opening On Hold

General News

Being a restaurateur is hard enough these years between COVID and inflation but a popular Salt Lake City Greek restaurant in Utah, Manoli’s, had to endure shutting down because a pipe in a water cooler in a spa above it broke and flooded the place.

It could be weeks before they reopen, said KSL TV, during what’s normally their busiest time of the year, reporting that it’s a popular place known for its great Greek food and warm hospitality.

It’s operated by the husband and wife team of Manoli Katsanevas and Katrina Cutrubus. He said that, “we really strive on local, seasonal, everything from scratch,” the restaurant known for its specialties.

At first, Manoli’s closed for a couple weeks to work on repairs but it took two weeks just to dehumidify the space and a crew had to demolish the old drywall and dry everything out. Now the ceilings, flooring, light fixtures,0 and more must be fixed.

“It’s a little bit of a bummer but at the same token, I mean, what do you do? There’s nothing you can do, but just go forward,” he said.