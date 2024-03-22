x

March 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Guest Viewpoints

Visit of Greek Prime Minister: Opportunity for Canada to Strengthen Key Bilateral Relation

March 22, 2024
By Evagelos Sotiropoulos*
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the conference "Metapolitefsi: 50 Years Later" conference, Thursday February 29 2024. (EUROKINISSI)

Following the October 7th massacre in Israel, Canadian officials coordinated with their Greek counterparts to use Athens as a transportation hub to safely repatriate Canadians fleeing from the first few days of the war.

This is but one in a long list of examples that underscore strong Canada-Greece bilateral relations – relations that commenced in 1899 when the first Greek Consul-General arrived in Montreal.

It was during the Second World War, however, when the Canada-Greece bond enjoyed on both sides of the Atlantic today was forged in battle. Canada was a staunch supporter of Greek efforts to defeat Nazi Germany, which included the establishment of a Greek War Relief Fund that provided much needed supplies to the Greek nation.

Canada’s efforts were of such value that Greece honoured Prime Minister Mackenzie King by renaming streets in its two largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as the historic port-city of Piraeus. This tribute so moved Canada’s longest-serving prime minister that he described it in his diary as “the greatest [honour] of the many that have been bestowed in the course of my public life.”

The bilateral bond will be on full display as the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece’s official name), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, begins a three-day visit to Canada this weekend – the first visit of a Greek prime minister in four decades.

Similar to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mitsotakis – who was first elected as prime minister in 2019 and re-elected with a strong majority last year – followed in his father’s political footsteps. The elder Mitsotakis, Konstantinos, held a number of cabinet posts and capped-off his political career as prime minister in the early 1990s. He was also no stranger to Canada, having hosted Ontario Premier Bill Davis for a trade mission in 1979, as well as working closely with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to promote shared values such as democracy and freedom following the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Today, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his centre-right New Democracy party have revitalized the Greek economy and cemented Greece as a trusted and stable partner in the Balkan and broader Mediterranean region. Greece is also a leading candidate to win a non-permanent UN Security Council seat for the 2025-2026 term. Given geopolitical volatilities and the instability in that part of the planet, Mitsotakis’ visit is a critical opportunity for the Government of Canada to strengthen a strategic bilateral relation with a country, Greece, that follows and respects a rules-based international system.

The Hellenic Republic is a responsible NATO ally and one of only three countries, along with Poland and the United States, that allocates more than three per-cent of its GDP on defence expenditures (the NATO guideline is 2%; Canada is notoriously in the bottom quartile of countries, currently spending only 1.4% of GDP on defence).

Following the long and difficult Greek sovereign debt crisis, the country has now emerged with a vibrant economy: its credit rating has been upgraded by multiple agencies and the country’s benchmark stock exchange has been a strong performer; it’s up 65.2% over the last three-years, whereas Canada’s main S&P/TSX Composite Index is up only 15.9% during the same time.

Trade relations between both countries continue to grow; outside of the European Union, Canada is Greece’s second largest trading partner. A number of Canadian-based companies have significant operations in Greece, including Eldorado Gold Corporation, which operates a notable mining project in the northern part of the country.

Last October, the second Toronto Economic Forum (organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in partnership with The Hellenic Initiative – Canada) brought political, diplomatic, and industry leaders from both countries to strengthen business-to-business relations and identify bilateral investment opportunities. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, together with his Greek counterpart, discussed potential new economy partnerships (the session was chaired by the unrivalled Vassy Kapelos, CTV News Chief Political Correspondent and a prominent Greek-Canadian).

What especially distinguishes relations – and what has been and should continue to be leveraged by political leadership – is the strong people-to-people ties, particularly through the tourism sector; Liberal Member of Parliament Annie Koutrakis, who is also of Greek-descent and currently the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, visited Greece in January to discuss the possibility of establishing a ‘Destination Canada’ office in Athens.

On Sunday, prime ministers Trudeau and Mitsotakis will join thousands of people to celebrate the annual Annunciation and Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal. During this and other engagements, Canadian officials have a chance to fortify economic, military, and social relations with a long-standing and dependable ally in a key region of the world.

*Evagelos Sotiropoulos is a Toronto-based writer. He also publishes a weekly trading and investing newsletter, ‘My Two Cents’.

RELATED

Editorial
Why Are ND’s Percentages Decreasing for the European Elections?

If one believes the polls, ND is losing ground compared with previous surveys as the European Parliament elections approach.

Columnists
Good Chance of Abundant Greek Sun 
Editorial
The Real Reason Trump Sued Stephanopoulos

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Allergy Season Arrived Early in US. Here’s How to Keep Pollen from Ruining Your Spring

Allergy season is here — and it's earlier and stronger than expected.

ATHENS - Two Greek railways executives charged in the February, 2023 head-on train crash in Tempe that killed 57 were released from jail, but required to post bonds of 600,000 euros ($649,378) and 500,000 euros ($541,148.

TORONTO, CANADA - Past Minister and current Member of Parliament for the New Democracy (ND) party Takis Theodorikakos is currently visiting Canada, invited by Hellenic organizations.

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is scheduled to visit Canada in the coming days, where he is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and members of the Greek community.

The health benefits of a plant-based diet, like the Greek diet, are well-known.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.