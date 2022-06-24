Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 Presents $10,000 in Support of the Community

Associations

BROOKLYN, NY – On June 11, Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41 presented a $10,000 donation to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral as a result of the proceeds raised from the Tenth Annual Brooklyn Greek Community Combined Golf Outing. Past Chapter President and Golf Committee Chairman Ted Pavlounis, Past Chapter President Basil Capetanakis and Secretary Spyros Loukakos, made the presentation to V. Rev. Fr. Evagoras Constantinides and Past Parish Council President Jimmy Tampakis, who is also a Chapter Brother. In attendance to support the event were several members of Brooklyn AHEPA Chapter 41. This $10,000 check was one of four presentations given to the four major Greek Orthodox Churches of Brooklyn totaling $40,000.