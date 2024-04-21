Ordination of Bishop Anthony of at Cathedral in NYC

Church

BOSTON – On Saturday, April 20, at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York, Father Anthony Vrame was ordained Bishop of Synada, a prominent ancient see. The Divine Liturgy and ordination were presided over by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, accompanied by Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, who was the only Metropolitan of the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America, present. Attending from the Archdiocese were Assistant Bishops Athenagoras of Nazianzos and Nektarios Papazafiropoulos of Diokleia, who was ordained the previous Saturday, April 13, Bishop Irenaeus of the Serbian Orthodox Church in America, and Bishop Theophanes of Philomelion of the Albanian Orthodox communities in America. Also present inside the Cathedral’s sanctuary was Archbishop Demetrios, former of America, who was a professor of the newly ordained bishop. Also present was Bishop Anba Suriel of the Coptic Orthodox Church. A multitude of priests from the Metropolitan area of New York, along with four deacons led by Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris, also participated. Also present were the Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, professors and students from Holy Cross School of Theology, along with relatives, friends, and acquaintances, of the new bishop from Boston and California.

In his address to the ordained, Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke about Dyonisios, his predecessor as Bishop of Synada, who served at the Phanar and traced his origins to the Princes’ Islands near Constantinople. He also referred to the holy martyr Agapetos.

In his response, the new bishop, among other things said the following: “Most Reverend Holy America and our venerable shepherd, Archbishop Elpidophoros, Most Reverend Holy Gerasimos of San Francisco, and most Reverend Holy Hierarchs, brother priests, dear relatives, dear students, reverent people of God, beloved. Having a deep sense of this sacred moment of my ordination to bishop, allow me to speak from the depths of my heart, its own language, the language of my heart, the language of my prayers, and not just the language of my mind.” He emphasized that “I cannot count how many times I have either heard or recited the invitation to the Divine Communion ‘with the fear of God, faith, and love draw near.’ As I prepared for this day in recent weeks, these words came to mind constantly. Today, as I take this step, these words take on even more meaning. I am conscious of the fear of God at this moment in all the senses of the word ‘fear.”‘

Bishop Anthony added that, “I have just taken on the responsibility of teaching the faith, keeping the doctrines and canons, maintaining the peace and unity of the Church. The magnitude of this work, especially in our days and in the present era, is tremendous. I wonder how I can accept the grace and gift of the sacred function of the bishop, especially when I think that the greatest among our saints advises against it or even to flee from it.’

Bishop Anthony thanked Patriarch Bartholomew, Archbishop Elpidophoros, the late Archbishop Iakovos, former Archbishop Dimitrios, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who appointed him to the community of Panagia in Cohasset, MA, the Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America, Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, the attending hierarchs, and his relatives in the flesh, with a special mention his brother, and the parishioners of the community of Panagia in Cohasset. He also referred to his parents, George and Maria, about whom he said, ‘they will always live in my heart.'”