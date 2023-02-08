US: Opening the Way for the Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

Politics

WASHINGTON – The green light for the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Greece has been given by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, as he announced at the Delphi Economic Forum in Washington.

The committee’s Republican vice chairman, Jim Reese, as well as the chairman and vice chairman of the corresponding House committee (Michael McCaul, Gregory Meeks) must also agree under the process.

When this consent is secured, which is estimated to be a matter of time, then the US government will formally notify Congress of the sale of F-35s to Greece, and from there the prescribed procedure for the ratification of the defense contract will be followed.

