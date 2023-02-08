x

February 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Politics

US: Opening the Way for the Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

February 8, 2023
By Athens News Agency
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

WASHINGTON – The green light for the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Greece has been given by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, as he announced at the Delphi Economic Forum in Washington.

The committee’s Republican vice chairman, Jim Reese, as well as the chairman and vice chairman of the corresponding House committee (Michael McCaul, Gregory Meeks) must also agree under the process.

When this consent is secured, which is estimated to be a matter of time, then the US government will formally notify Congress of the sale of F-35s to Greece, and from there the prescribed procedure for the ratification of the defense contract will be followed.

(ANA-MPA/P. Kasfikis)

RELATED

United States
Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia Greek Independence Events

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley announced its 2023 Greek Independence Celebrations, including the Flag Raising Ceremony at Philadelphia’s City Hall on Friday,  March 31, 2 PM, kicking off the weekend of events.

General News
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child with Husband Keven Undergaro
General News
Gianaris’ Annual Youth Program Recognizes High Achieving Young People

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.