x

September 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Turkish-Cypriot Leader Says Cyprus Won’t Be Greek Island

September 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office by a Turkish flag in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Ersin Tatar, prime minister of a self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey sits at his office by a Turkish flag in the Turkish occupied area in north part of divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – -Repeating his demand for the world to recognize the isolated, occupied northern third of the island, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said it will never be allowed to become only Greek.

That was a shot at the Greek-Cypriot government that’s a member of the European Union which Turkey has fruitlessly been trying to join since 2005, prospects worsening under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tatar said he would follow the lead of Erdogan and the two have rejected any further attempts at reunification of the island split with two unlawful Turkish invasions in 1974, Turkey still keeping 35,000 troops there.

Tatar said the Greek-Cypriot side is trying to make Cyprus only a “Greek” island which he said wouldn’t happen because of the Turkish minority which makes up about 18 percent of the island’s population of nearly 574,000 people.

Speaking at the Ostim polytechnic in Ankara, Tatar said the only deal on the table for him is recognition by the United Nations for the occupied territory and he won’t discuss anything that doesn’t give his side equality.

“If there is to be an agreement in Cyprus, then it must be on the basis of cooperation of the two independent peoples who can live side by side,” Tatar said, The Cyprus Mail reported.

He also said nothing would happen without the consent of Erdogan, whom he praised to the skies, as he did the Turkish army, whose presence added to the collapse of 2017 reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

Tatar also met the Association of Turkish Fighters; who he claimed carried out a “peace operation” on Cyprus, disputing that it was an invasion. “The realities in Cyprus are clear,” he said.

Speaking later, Tatar said that while in New York that he will not meet President Nicos Anastasiades at the UN General Assembly in New York. “He will not be a presidential candidate in February, so there is no point for us to meet,” he said.

He also told Turkish broadcaster NTV that he would meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss debacle and failed to broker a deal although the occupied part doesn’t belong to the body.

Anastasiades said he would continue to fight for the reunification of Cyprus until the last day of his presidency. “My own program, my own efforts do not depend in any way depend on Mr. Tatar’s opinions,” he added.

RELATED

Sciences
East Med Especially at Risk as World Heats Up, Report Warns

NICOSIA — The eastern Mediterranean and Middle East are warming almost twice as fast as the global average, with temperatures projected to rise up to 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century if no action is taken to reverse the trend, a new report says.

Politics
EU Lawmakers Will Check Cyprus Ties to Greek Spy Scandal
Economy
Origin Protection, Raw Materials Cost Hiking Price of Halloumi

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Canada Police Hunt Remaining Suspect in Stabbing Attacks

WELDON, Saskatchewan — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous community and nearby town in the province of Saskatchewan after finding the body of his brother amid a massive manhunt for the pair.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings