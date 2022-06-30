x

June 30, 2022

Tsitsipas to Face Kyrgios in the Third Round of Wimbledon

June 30, 2022
By Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Nick Kyrgios, left, of Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, meet at the net after Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas in a semifinal at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
WIMBLEDON, England — Former French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the third round of Wimbledon for just the second time, setting up a meeting with Nick Kyrgios at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The fourth-seeded Greek beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. He broke Thompson in the final game to clinch the win on his third match point when the Australian sent a shot long.

It’s the first time since 2018 that Tsitispas is into the third round at Wimbledon, having lost in the first round last year and 2019. He reached the fourth round in 2018 for his career-best result at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas, who lost last year’s French Open final to Novak Djokovic, will next face Kyrgios in a matchup of hard hitters.

“It’s going to be a challenging one on grass for sure,” Tsitsipas said about facing Kyrgios. “He’s a big opponent for this surface.”

Greece
Tsitsipas Beats Bautista Agut to Win Mallorca Championships

PALMA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets on Saturday as they prepared to play on the grass courts of the All England Club.

Greece
Tsitsipas to Face Bautista Agut in Mallorca Final
Olympians & International Swimming Stars in the Authentic Marathon Swim, July 1-3

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

