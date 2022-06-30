Tsitsipas to Face Kyrgios in the Third Round of Wimbledon

Greece

AP FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Nick Kyrgios, left, of Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, meet at the net after Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas in a semifinal at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WIMBLEDON, England — Former French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is into the third round of Wimbledon for just the second time, setting up a meeting with Nick Kyrgios at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The fourth-seeded Greek beat Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. He broke Thompson in the final game to clinch the win on his third match point when the Australian sent a shot long.

It’s the first time since 2018 that Tsitispas is into the third round at Wimbledon, having lost in the first round last year and 2019. He reached the fourth round in 2018 for his career-best result at the All England Club.

Tsitsipas, who lost last year’s French Open final to Novak Djokovic, will next face Kyrgios in a matchup of hard hitters.

“It’s going to be a challenging one on grass for sure,” Tsitsipas said about facing Kyrgios. “He’s a big opponent for this surface.”