January 30, 2023

Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Sponsors Community Breakfast

January 30, 2023
By The National Herald
Troy AHEPA Breakfast IMG_4692
Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 served breakfast at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church on January 22 among those enjoying the breakfast were Eric Jasinski, Ashley Semon, Paul Semon, Madeline Semon, Pete Semon, Michael Semon, and James Jasinski. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

TROY, NY – Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 served breakfast for the St. Basil Community on January 22 as a huge thanks for all the support they provide the chapter including the recent successful AHEPA Souvlaki Fest last fall. The St. Basil Community and Troy AHEPA enjoy a close relationship and this event was a small thanks and recognition of that. The breakfast followed the Divine Liturgy at St. Basil Church, presided over by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris, and was well attended. A great time was had by all!

Chris Cholakis, Mike Krumpholz, and Don Dybas cooking bacon for the community breakfast on January 22. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
Paul Huban and Scott Vasil preparing home fries. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)

