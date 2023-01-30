Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Sponsors Community Breakfast

General News

TROY, NY – Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 served breakfast for the St. Basil Community on January 22 as a huge thanks for all the support they provide the chapter including the recent successful AHEPA Souvlaki Fest last fall. The St. Basil Community and Troy AHEPA enjoy a close relationship and this event was a small thanks and recognition of that. The breakfast followed the Divine Liturgy at St. Basil Church, presided over by Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris, and was well attended. A great time was had by all!