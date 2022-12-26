x

December 26, 2022

Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Participates in Wreaths Across America

December 26, 2022
By The National Herald
Trojan AHEPA wreaths IMG_0221
Clockwise from top left: Eric Jasinski, Peter Semon, Michael Semon, and James Jasinski. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

TROY, NY – AHEPA brothers from Troy, NY Chapter #306 volunteered on National Wreaths across America Day, December 17. Eric Jasinski, Peter Semon and their respective sons, James and Michael, traveled to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. During their visit, the group remembered and honored their departed brother, Carl F. Alesio, who is buried at that cemetery.

The Troy Chapter proudly sponsored 20 wreaths in support of the event.

Wreaths were placed on the graves at the Saratoga National Cemetery on National Wreaths across America Day, December 17. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Michael Semon laying a wreath at a grave. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
A wreath was placed at the grave of departed Ahepan brother Carl Alesio. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

