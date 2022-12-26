Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Participates in Wreaths Across America

Associations

TROY, NY – AHEPA brothers from Troy, NY Chapter #306 volunteered on National Wreaths across America Day, December 17. Eric Jasinski, Peter Semon and their respective sons, James and Michael, traveled to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony. During their visit, the group remembered and honored their departed brother, Carl F. Alesio, who is buried at that cemetery.

The Troy Chapter proudly sponsored 20 wreaths in support of the event.