May 21, 2022

Toronto’s Fat Lamb Kouzina Closes, Switches to Catering Service

May 21, 2022
By The National Herald
Fat Lamb Kouzina logo. (Photo via Fcaebook)

In Toronto, Fat Lamb Kouzina was known as a go-to place for – what else – lamb cooked Greek style in a whole leg, accented by imported Greek extra virgin olive oil and gyros too.

Now it’s no more, closing down in a city known for Greek restaurants and community after owner Vera Tzoulas told blogTO that “we are pivoting our business model and working on creating catering only services. We are not open for day to day anymore. This decision was neither fun, nor easy.”

The restaurant posted on social media earlier this year that the end was coming and was giving up the restaurant business, another victim of too many COVID-19 lockdowns and health measures.

“Under the circumstances of yet another lock down, we are taking a step back to reflect, in order to decide how to best move our business forward. Until then our front door will be closed. But our hearts remain open. No doubt we will come back with some super delicious ideas! We will see you again, dear friends,” she said. She lamented it means no longer engaging with customers and the community it served.

