TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue. Three years after the last parade, and the hiatus of the pandemic that “paralyzed” the mechanisms of the open events, the Greek community returns with a magnificent parade in the most famous streets of Manhattan, in the center of New York.

More than 80 Associations, Unions and Communities addressed a wide call to their members and as a result Greek Americans of all ages are expected to parade in the American city, which is dressed in blue and white, sending a strong message that “Hellenism is alive”.

The Grand Marshals of this year’s parade are: His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in recognition of the efforts and contributions of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and in celebration of the Centennial since its founding in 1922; the Hellenic Caucus of the U.S. Congress and its co-chairs, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL); Greek-American Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), and Greek Olympic gold medalist Fani Chalkia.

In addition, Honorary Grand Marshals of this year’s parade are: The great Greek-American organization AHEPA and its Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, as this year, AHEPA celebrates its own Centennial with numerous contributions to Hellenism and Orthodoxy; the Cypriot organizations of the United States: Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, the International Coordinating Committee, Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), and the Pancyprian Association of America along with their respective Presidents Kyriacos Papastylianou and Philip Christopher; the Chian organizations of the USA in commemoration of the Chian Massacre of 1822, 200 years after this tragic event, the Chian Federation, Panchian Society “Korais” and the United Chian Associations of America, as well as their respective presidents Ioannis Kontolios, Panagiotis Gerazounis, and Dimitris Kontolios; and Greek Olympic gold medalist Ioannis Melissanidis.