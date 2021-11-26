Church
Metropolitan Methodios of Boston Speaks to TNH
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Society
Evia Woman’s Heartbreak Fire Photo Time Magazine’s Best of 2021
ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.
General News
The Manolis Family Will Feed Ten Thousand People for Thanksgiving
BOSTON – The Manolis family of Dracut, Massachusetts will do it again this year – for 28th time: they are providing a festive dinner for Thanksgiving Day to more than ten thousand people of various ages and of every nationality, religion, race, and educational level.