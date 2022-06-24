x

June 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Columnists

This Week in History – June 24th to 30th

June 24, 2022
By The National Herald
Members of the Greek Army parade in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Members of the Greek Army parade in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

JUNE 25TH:

On this day in 1982, Greece abolished the head shaving of recruits in the military. The practice of shaving heads had been used in the military for decades. Although sometimes explained as being for hygienic reasons, the image of strict, disciplined conformity may also have been a factor in this practice. Starting in 1982, Greece started allowing recruits to have up to 4cm of hair. Before then, the regulation haircut in the Greek army for recruits was ‘en hro’ – an archaic phrase for ‘shaved to the bone.’

JUNE 29TH:

On this day in 1850, autocephaly was officially granted by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople to the Church of Greece. During the Byzantine Empire and the subsequent Turkish occupation of Greece, the Christian church in Greece was under the direct administration of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople. After the Greek War of Independence, Ioannis Kapodistrias, the provisional president of Greece, opened negotiations with the Patriarch for the independence of the Greek Church. The final decision was taken during the minority of the new king of Greece, Otto I, through his Protestant regent, who, fearing that the Turkish government might still be able to influence Greek politics through the Ecumenical Patriarchate, declared the Greek Church autocephalous in 1833. Its independence was recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarch in 1850.

JUNE 30TH:

On this day in 1938, Apostolos Nikolaidis, the first Greek artist to record/re-record the authentic, ‘prohibited’ rebetika songs in the early 1970s with their original lyrics, was born in Drama, Greece. While still a toddler, he and the rest of his family moved to nearby Thessaloniki. When he finished grade school, he went to work with his father in construction. It was on these construction sites that he heard songs by legends like Stelios Kazantzidis and Grigoris Bithikotsis on the radio. Much to his parents’ dismay, he soon bought a guitar, formed a trio, and started to perform around his neighborhood. Nikolaidis eventually moved to Athens and took his musical ambitions straight to Columbia Records. He managed to score an audition where, upon his arrival, he discovered that Kazantzidis himself was in for a recording session. Nikolaidis managed to impress both Kazantzidis and Columbia and thus his professional career began with the signing of a 3-year contract. After the expiration of this contract, Nikolaidis set off for the Americas where he spent several years performing in clubs throughout Canada, Chicago, and New York. It was in a tiny Manhattan studio in 1972 where Nikolaidis began recording the traditional rebetika songs with their original lyrics. Some of these songs had never been recorded with their original lyrics and all were outlawed in Greece when a military coup took control of the government in 1967. The album that Nikolaidis ended up recording became a worldwide best-seller and made the artist famous all over the world.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
TNH Is Correct: The Time Has Come for Community Assemblies

I wish to begin by thanking The National Herald for highlighting the significance of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent visit (‘Ideas for Building on the Success of Mitsotakis’ Visit,’ May 25, 2022).

Guest Viewpoints
Henry Kissinger Should Apologize for Serving Turkish Imperialism
Editorial
The Reception at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence in Athens

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Brothers, Basketball Focus of Antetokounmpo Family’s “Rise”

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't watch this year's NBA Finals.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings