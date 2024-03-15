x

March 15, 2024

The Official Union of the U.S. Border Patrol is Mocking Biden

March 15, 2024
By Vasileios Magalios
BIDEN-RIO-GRANDE
FILE - President Joe Biden, second from the right, looks over the southern border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas. Walking with Biden are from l-r., Peter Flores, Deputy Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Jason Owens, Chief, U.S. Border Patrol and Gloria Chavez, Sector Chief, U.S. Border Patrol. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., on the last day of February, went to the U.S.-Mexico borde to speak with representatives of the Border Patrol about the pressing issue of immigration. However, a few days later, the Border Patrol union essentially mocked Biden’s visit to the city of Brownsville, TX.

The Union joked about the President’s itinerary, posting the following message X, formerly Twitter: “Board AF1, take nap. Wake up in place called Brownsville.. Read large teleprompter message, ‘It’s all Trump’s fault.’ Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they ‘strap’ illegal aliens, express horror, take nap. Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Biden sleeping on a lounge chair. Of course, this particular photo is unrelated to his visit to Brownsville, but they used it in a joking way – it is an old photo from July 2023.

The Union often mocks the President over illegal immigration. In January 2023, when he traveled to El Paso to see the migrant camps, the Union had posted the following message:

“El Paso being cleaned up as if nothing unusual ever happened there. Just in time for Biden’s ‘visit to the border… We suggest landing in Des Moines, Iowa and telling him it’s El Paso. He’ll never know the difference.”

On Friday, March 2, 2024 the Border Patrol union posted the following, but then deleted it:

“Wasn’t it Biden who encouraged people from all over the world to “surge the border”? Didn’t Biden immediately void all the successful Trump EO’s that were keeping our border under control? Didn’t he publicly and viciously accuse BP agents of criminal assault, then told the world ‘those people will pay’, and the entire thing was made up BS? Has he apologized or taken responsibility for any of it, or asked forgiveness from the victims of some of the millions of illegal aliens he imported into this country? Yes, yes, yes and no. Instead, he lamely tries to blame all of the mayhem, death, budget busting and misery he’s caused the last 3 years on a failed border bill that never even surfaced until this year, after he’d done all this damage. And the propaganda-loving MSM goes right along with it. He’s a stone cold loser. And if that hurts your feelings, too bad. Enough is enough. We won’t be silenced by leftist thugs.”

And to clarify something, Mr. Biden did not go to Brownsville randomly. According to data from the Customs and Border Protection agency, illegal crossings in the area have decreased due to the fence put up by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Arrests in Brownsville dropped to 17 per day, while the Three Points sector in Tucson, AZ is… in 1st place with over 13,900 arrests in February alone. So, Mr. Biden went to Brownsville to show that the problem is not as bad as it is said to be…

