The Importance of the November 8 Election

In two-and-a-half weeks from now, on November 8th, the U.S. midterm elections will take place. In these elections we are not called upon to choose the next president of America.

But they are very important. We are called to decide which party will control the House and Senate. Much depends on the results.

Like, for example, who will be the next chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee – now it’s Bob Menendez – which party will be able to pass or prevent bills from becoming laws, and which party determines the country’s foreign relations, such as U.S. relations with Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey.

For example, the Biden administration may want to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, but if the Senate, specifically Menendez, doesn’t agree , then it does not happen.

Also, new governors will be elected in many states, lofty positions that affect the lives of the citizens of the states.

The country, as we all know, is politically divided as few times in its history. Families have been torn apart, longstanding friendships are shattered, insults and misinformation cloud are widespread.

Today a large percentage of the population believes that democracy in America is in danger but they consider inflation, illegal immigration, and crime to be more important issues.

Whatever issue you consider important for you or for the country, take a stand. Act as responsible citizens. Vote. It is a duty and an honor to participate in the decisions that affect the future of the country.

Unfortunately, the election is held on a Tuesday, a working day, and it’s a shame because that prevents many workers from voting. It is difficult for someone to lose wages vital for their daily living in order to vote. However, do the best you can. Take the time now to check the voting hours at your polling site. Let your employers know that you may need to be a little late to work that morning, or that you may need to leave a little earlier than usual in order to be able to vote.

Because there are so many candidates across the country, we are not in a position to suggest to you who to vote for.

However, we strongly appeal to Greek-Americans in Pennsylvania to vote en masse against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Turkish-American senatorial candidate, who – if elected – will do us great harm.