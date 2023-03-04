x

March 4, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’re reading 8 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

The High Cost of Healthcare in America: An Embarrassment to the Nation

March 3, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Hospital US
FILE - A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set up in a former bank call center to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The exorbitant cost of healthcare in the United States is a national disgrace. Despite basic healthcare services being within financial reach for citizens in most other advanced nations, including those with universal healthcare systems, the affordability of such services is unattainable for the average American. This has resulted in a healthcare system that favors the affluent while many Americans struggle to access essential care.

The causes behind this inequity are multifarious and intricate. However, one of the most significant factors is the profit-driven orientation of the American healthcare industry. Healthcare providers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical firms are all motivated by monetary gains, which has led to inflated pricing for critical services and drugs. Consequently, many Americans are struggling to afford even the most basic medical care.

Moreover, the high cost of healthcare has resulted in a growing number of Americans foregoing necessary medical treatments or rationing their medications. Such circumstances are intolerable in a country that prides itself on being at the forefront of healthcare innovation. It is essential for policymakers to take corrective measures to tackle this problem and ensure that all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Other developed nations have demonstrated that it is possible to provide universal healthcare coverage without endangering their economies. The United States should follow their example and institute a system that prioritizes people’s health above corporate profits. Until such a change takes place, the American healthcare system will continue to be a blight on the country’s reputation and a source of hardship for countless Americans.

RELATED

Columnists
Warlike Outside, Indifferent Inside Mr. Biden

The human mind can't comprehend it! Logic has gone away.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: Greece’s Unsafe Railways System: Asleep at the Wheel
Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: To The Economist

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.