The High Cost of Healthcare in America: An Embarrassment to the Nation

FILE - A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set up in a former bank call center to handle a surge of COVID-19 patients in Cranston, R.I, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The exorbitant cost of healthcare in the United States is a national disgrace. Despite basic healthcare services being within financial reach for citizens in most other advanced nations, including those with universal healthcare systems, the affordability of such services is unattainable for the average American. This has resulted in a healthcare system that favors the affluent while many Americans struggle to access essential care.

The causes behind this inequity are multifarious and intricate. However, one of the most significant factors is the profit-driven orientation of the American healthcare industry. Healthcare providers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical firms are all motivated by monetary gains, which has led to inflated pricing for critical services and drugs. Consequently, many Americans are struggling to afford even the most basic medical care.

Moreover, the high cost of healthcare has resulted in a growing number of Americans foregoing necessary medical treatments or rationing their medications. Such circumstances are intolerable in a country that prides itself on being at the forefront of healthcare innovation. It is essential for policymakers to take corrective measures to tackle this problem and ensure that all Americans have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

Other developed nations have demonstrated that it is possible to provide universal healthcare coverage without endangering their economies. The United States should follow their example and institute a system that prioritizes people’s health above corporate profits. Until such a change takes place, the American healthcare system will continue to be a blight on the country’s reputation and a source of hardship for countless Americans.