Food

FORT LEE, NJ. – New Greek fast-casual dining experience The Gyro Project is set to open in Fort Lee, Bergen County, NJ, this June, according to a marketing release. The restaurant will be owned and curated by Bergen County residents George Tenedios and Spiro Kokkosis. The new dining concept will feature a variety of dishes to be enjoyed on site or for takeout, including feta-brined rotisserie chicken, Greek favourites, and desserts such as Greek yogurt and Greek doughnuts.

The restaurant will also have an “agora” or marketplace section, offering small-batch craft Greek-imported packaged items like olive oils, dips, and sauces. The restaurant will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.