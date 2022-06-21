x

June 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Events

The 48th Oakmont Greek Festival Returns June 24-26

June 21, 2022
By The National Herald
245373113_2346687925465155_6011335514438777063_n
Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12 Washington Avenue in Oakmont, PA, hosts the 48th Oakmont Greek Food Festival June 24-26. (Photo: Facebook)

OAKMONT, PA – Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12 Washington Avenue in Oakmont, hosts the 48th Oakmont Greek Food Festival June 24-26 after a two-year hiatus with a more traditional model while continuing a few of the practices learned during the pandemic.

Food and pastries are available from Noon-9 PM each day, while supplies last. Entertainment, including live music, dancing, and dance performances will continue until 11 PM each evening.

The festival will accept only debit/credit cards for payment. Dinner items include Chicken Alexis, lamb shank, pork souvlakia, souzoukakia and, of course, gyros. A-la-carte and side items include spanakopita, pastitsio, moussaka, green beans, stuffed grape leaves and French fries. Pastry and dessert items include loukoumades, rice pudding, koulourakia, a variety pack, galatoboureko, baklava, apricot baklava, kataifi, kourambiedes and more. Drinks include bottled water, tea, diet tea, lemonade, Coke products, beer and wine.

Again this year, the festival offers website based pre-order and curbside pick-up service. Most but not all menu items are available, but certainly enough of a selection to satisfy all of Greek food and pastry cravings. The website opens Monday, June 20 and orders must be placed by 8 PM the night before your desired pick-up date. Use this website to order your curbside pick-up food items: https://bit.ly/3HFmFMz.

Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12 Washington Avenue in Oakmont, PA, hosts the 48th Oakmont Greek Food Festival June 24-26. (Photo: Facebook)

Event co-chairman Andy Gavrilos told TribLive that “we are returning closer to our pre-COVID format, but we are implementing some things that we’ve learned over the last couple years. We had to hedge a little bit against a possible resurgence. This year’s a little bit of a hybrid model.”

The “layout includes a big tent in the front lot and more outdoor seating to complement indoor dining in the main hall,” TribLive reported, adding that “festival planning began in January” and “supply-chain issues and inflation have impacted the festival as most of the items cost $1 more than last year.”

“Anyone who’s been to a grocery store can see what prices have done,” Gavrilos told TribLive. “We’ve done what we can to keep prices at last year’s levels, but obviously we’ve had to raise some. It costs a lot more to get the stuff.”

“Customers also can purchase frozen half-pans of spanakopita and pastitsio,” TribLive reported, adding that “tens of thousands have visited Oakmont for previous festivals. We are expecting a nice crowd,” Gavrilos told TribLive. “I don’t know if it will be 2019 levels, but I think it will be closer to that than it was last year. There’s still some people nervous about going out… Our expectation is we’re going to have a successful festival,” Gavrilos continued. “Everything we’ve heard from people is that they’re excited that we’re returning back closer to normal. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again,” TribLive reported.

Besides the great food, performances by the Grecian Odyssey Dancers and the Junior Grecian Stars are always a highlight of the festival. Unfortunately, this year there will be some sadness as treasurer and longtime member of the Grecian Odyssey Dancers Peter Papadakos, 66, of East Pittsburgh passed away on January 14 due to COVID and pneumonia complications, TribLive reported adding that Papadakos was also a chanter and head of the church’s music department.

Gavrilos told TribLive that “Oakmont was his church. He did a lot of things not just for our church, but for other area churches as well as our diocese in Pittsburgh. The dance group has suffered losses before. Probably not to the magnitude of the loss of Peter, but as we know the show must go on when you’re in that business. Peter will truly be missed. I’m sure he will be on everyone’s mind.”

More information is available at https://dormitionpgh.org/ or by calling 412-828-4144.

RELATED

Events
Great Crowds Attended the St. Demetrios Merrick Greek Festival June 16-19

MERRICK, NY – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Merrick held its annual Greek Festival June 16-19 this year.

Events
Mike Manatos Honored with Philotimo Award
Events
The 2022 National YAL Conference in NYC

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Nobel Sold for Ukrainian Kids Shatters Record at $103.5M

NEW YORK — The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sold Monday night for $103.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings