Thank You Dr. Spireas and TNH for Addressing Our Church’s Problems

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

The lead article regarding the status of our Greek Orthodox Church leadership is of grave importance and concern for the Omogenia, in America.

Dr. Spireas, as a devout leader in the Orthodox Hellenic Community for many years and as a member of the special Leadership 100 and an Archon, his voice and opinions have merit in regards to the challenging topic that impacts us all, namely, our Greek American Christian Identity.

He raises the fundamental issues by pointing out his passionate concerns regarding The Archbishop’s

mis-behavior and his disregard of our patriotic duty to preserve our distinct proud Culture in Native Greece and in the Omogenia.

My father who fought almost barefoot on the Albanian front – The OXI – Battle against the Italians, helped rebuild his St. Nicholas Church in Domvraina, Viotia, Greece. In America he was a dutiful supporter of The Greek Orthodox Church for many years, now he is probably… rolling in his grave, due to the shameful role of The Archbishop!

I question, by the way, the quote “Our Ecumenical Patriarchate…connects us all with all Hellenism around the world.”

We, Hellenes, would be relieved and feel safe that this opinion would and could be true. Regrettably, our Orthodox Church leaders are not that committed to the preservation of our Hellenic

Patriotic , Historical, and Geographical cultural development! Why?

The Archbishop and The Patriarch are first and only first Citizens of Turkey. Their priority is not to offend Turkish Foreign Policy as most lawful Turkish Citizens are expected to – “not rock the boat.”

Again, I thank Dr. Spireas and TNH addressing the crucial fact: “WE HAVE A PROBLEM.”

Sincerely,

Vassilis G. Tourikis

Anacortes WA 98221