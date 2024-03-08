x

March 8, 2024

Tannousis and SI Officials Demand Investigation of Midland Beach Migrant Shelter

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
μαλλιωτακη 2
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis with New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis. (Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND, NY – New York State Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island/Brooklyn) joined Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), Borough President Vito Fossella, District Attorney Michael McMahon, State Senator Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), and Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island/South Brooklyn) on a letter sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, and Home for the Homeless Executive Director John Greenwood to investigate unlawful operations and other violations at the Midland Beach migrant shelter.

“Home for the Homeless misled the public and local elected officials before kicking out over 50 veterans from the former Island Shores Senior Center to move migrants into this location. Their actions were despicable, concerning and should be cause for alarm. There has been a complete lack of accountability and transparency from both the city and nonprofits such as Home for the Homeless. Our constituents deserve better. For this reason, we are requesting an investigation and accountability from Homes for the Homeless,” said Tannousis.

