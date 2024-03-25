Susan Wilson on Her Novel ‘Clytemnestra’s Bind’

Literature

Greek mythology continues to be a great source of inspiration for artists and authors. Clytemnestra’s Bind by Susan Wilson is set in Mycenaean Greece and retells Queen Clytemnestra’s story in the first person through the lens of motherhood. Wilson spoke with The National Herald about the novel ahead of its April 9 release in the U.S.

TNH: What inspired you to write the book?

Susan Wilson: I have long been fascinated by the House of Atreus from Greek mythology, a family caught up in a ghastly, internal cycle of blood vengeance. Clytemnestra’s Bind is the first novel in The House of Atreus trilogy.

In Bronze Age Greece, there was evidently no formal penal system. Many Greek myths tell of characters obtaining blood vengeance for slain family members, which was a sacred duty. This practice could lead to a cycle of killings, since slain killers required vengeance in turn, whether or not the initial killing might have been justified. Where does such a cycle end when it occurs within a single family?

Aeschylus resolved the House of Atreus’ dilemma in his play ‘The Eumenides’ with a deus ex machina, but I wanted to bring the story to its inevitable, human conclusion without recourse to the supernatural.

TNH: Have you always been interested in Greek mythology?

SW: I discovered Greek mythology as a child after stumbling on entries about gods and mortals in the dictionary. Each entry contained links to even more characters, until I found myself juggling so many references that I started to compile a mythology dictionary to keep track. I had no idea you could already buy such an innovation. As a teenager, I hoarded mythology books from across cultures and became intrigued by the recurring themes, characters and plots.

Myths seek to explain the world around us and our place within it, while delving into timeless human experiences and concerns. That is why I believe mythology remains as relevant today as ever.

TNH: What drew you to the character of Clytemnestra in particular?

SW: I am drawn to characters who, I believe, have been unfairly judged. Until very recently, Clytemnestra has consistently been considered the worst kind of woman- one who cannot be trusted by men. She is, above all else, a scheming husband-killing adulteress, rather than a woman whose husband murdered at least one of her children and sometimes her first husband, too (depending on which myths you read). If Agamemnon receives criticism, it is for his arrogance towards Achilles in The Iliad, rather than for sacrificing his daughter.

So, we have a woman held to be more reprehensible for avenging her child than her husband is for killing that child. Clytemnestra’s Bind is my attempt to tell Clytemnestra’s side of the story, which I knew would resonate with modern readers, who no longer consider husbands to be the ultimate authority over wives.

TNH: How long did the writing process take from idea to publication?

SW: I began the first draft of Clytemnestra’s Bind in 2011 and worked on the novel until 2013. After that I put it aside, so I could return to it with fresh eyes. In the meantime, I experimented with other projects, including a political satire and the second novel in The House of Atreus trilogy, Helen’s Judgement. Then, in 2019 I started submitting Clytemnestra’s Bind to agents and publishers, before securing the interest of Neem Tree Press in 2020. This was during the earlier stages of the pandemic, and a few release dates were put back. The final edits were completed in December 2022, and the book came out in the UK in June 2023.

TNH: What are you working on next?

SW: By the time this interview goes out, the final edits of Helen’s Judgement should be finished. Due for UK release in November 2024, it tells the story of Clytemnestra’s sister, the famous Helen of Troy, whose elopement with Paris gave the pretext for the Trojan War. It explores the conflict between personal ambitions and duty to family.

I am also editing the third novel in the trilogy, Electra’s Fury. Told from the perspectives of Electra and Hermione – the daughters of Clytemnestra and Helen – it continues to develop themes from the previous novels, such as mother-daughter relationships. The cycle of blood vengeance will reach its tragic conclusion. I will be posting updates on my website: www.susancwilson.co.uk and on X: @BronzeAgeWummin.

About the Author:

Susan Wilson has a degree in journalism from Edinburgh Napier University and a diploma in classical studies from the Open University. She works as an administrator in the Scottish Courts, where she learns fascinating things about human nature. As a writer, Wilson loves to explore what makes us human: the eternal motivations, desires and instincts that cross time and place. She also aims to make ancient stories resonate with a modern audience, through historical fiction and contemporary retellings. Wilson is Scottish and is based in Dunfermline, Scotland in the UK.