Stephen K. Economou, September 2, 1937-December 22, 2021

General News

BOSTON – Stephen K. Economou of West Roxbury, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 84 after a 12-year battle with cancer. He was born in Ioannina, Greece in September 1937 and grew up in Fourka during Greece’s civil war. He immigrated to the United States via New York to Boston when he was 15 years old. He graduated from Brookline High School and Boston University and served with the U.S. Army, Chemical Corp, during the Vietnam era.

Married to his devoted wife, Janie Economou from Platikambos Greece for 55 years, he leaves a legacy of family and values to his 2 children and 5 grandchildren: Son Konstantin (Dean) Economou married to Lia Galanis and their children Paris, Stephen, and John; daughter Anthia married to Paul Vardoulakis and their children Adrianna and Demetri-Stephen.

He was a founding member of St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Roslindale, MA and a

Life Member of AHEPA Chapter 24. A Civil Servant for the U.S. government’s Veterans Administration, we worked for 30 years as a microbiologist and was an active member of the American Legion Post of Boston.

His immediate family offered the message, “we want to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and the medical team and nursing staff who helped give us additional years of memories and quality time.:

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 28 in the St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church of Roslindale, MA. A visitation was held in the Church on Tuesday prior to the Service and burial took place in Walnut Hills Cemetery, Brookline, MA.

In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to St Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, Rosindale MA and Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, Fourka, Ioannina.