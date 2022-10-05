x

October 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Events

St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA Begins with Agiasmos

October 5, 2022
By The National Herald
St Luke Broomall Greek school DSC_2410
St. Luke Greek School in Broomall began the school year on October 4. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – St. Luke Greek School in Broomall began the school year on October 4. Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos presided over the Agiasmos service, welcomed the parents, grandparents, students, teachers, and administrators, and wished them a successful school year.

The school is starting with over 70 students and 10 teachers and assistants. An adult class is also offered at the same time.

The Academic Director is Yianna Dimos and the Administrative Director is Angelique Messari Demetris. We wish them all the best for the new school year!

Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos presided over the Agiasmos service, and welcomed the parents, grandparents, students, teachers, and administrators. Photo: Steve Lambrou
St. Luke Greek School in Broomall began the school year on October 4. Photo: Steve Lambrou

RELATED

General News
Crowds Flock to Funeral of Alison Russo-Elling, Victim of Greek-American Assailant

BROOKVILLE – With honors befitting an FDNY EMS lieutenant who fell in the line of duty, Alison Russo-Elling was buried today.

Associations
George Anderson Joins THI Board of Directors
Worldwide
Deputy FM Katsaniotis Meets with Greek Communities of Argentina

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Crowds Flock to Funeral of Alison Russo-Elling, Victim of Greek-American Assailant

BROOKVILLE – With honors befitting an FDNY EMS lieutenant who fell in the line of duty, Alison Russo-Elling was buried today.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings