St. Luke Greek School in Broomall, PA Begins with Agiasmos

BROOMALL, PA – St. Luke Greek School in Broomall began the school year on October 4. Rev. Fr. Christ Kontos presided over the Agiasmos service, welcomed the parents, grandparents, students, teachers, and administrators, and wished them a successful school year.

The school is starting with over 70 students and 10 teachers and assistants. An adult class is also offered at the same time.

The Academic Director is Yianna Dimos and the Administrative Director is Angelique Messari Demetris. We wish them all the best for the new school year!