Somber Civility Needed for a Grieving Nation

As someone who has been following Greek politics for a while now, I was pleasantly surprised by Alexis Tsipras’ response to the recent train accident in Greece. In the aftermath of this horrific and tragic incident, Tsipras demonstrated a level of restraint that was commendable, particularly considering that the country is in the midst of an election cycle.

It would have been easy for Tsipras to politicize the train accident and use it to attack the sitting Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. However, he resisted the temptation to go on the offensive and instead showed respect for the victims and their families. This is a refreshing change from the usual cutthroat nature of politics, particularly in Greece, where even the most tragic events can become political fodder.

It is worth noting that Tsipras is no stranger to political controversy. As the former Prime Minister of Greece (2015-2019), he was a lightning rod for criticism and often found himself at the center of heated political debates. However, in this instance, he rose above the fray and demonstrated a level of civility and respect that was sorely needed.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this restraint will continue as Greece’s national elections draw closer. It is possible that the political gloves will come off, and Tsipras will become more aggressive in his attacks on the current government. However, for now, it is heartening to see that civility and respect for the fallen have won the day.