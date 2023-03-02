x

March 2, 2023

Somber Civility Needed for a Grieving Nation

March 2, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Alexis Tsipras Tempi
The president of SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, at the site of the train accident in Tempi. (Photo: Vasilis Ververidis/Motionteam/Eurokinissi)

As someone who has been following Greek politics for a while now, I was pleasantly surprised by Alexis Tsipras’ response to the recent train accident in Greece. In the aftermath of this horrific and tragic incident, Tsipras demonstrated a level of restraint that was commendable, particularly considering that the country is in the midst of an election cycle.

It would have been easy for Tsipras to politicize the train accident and use it to attack the sitting Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis. However, he resisted the temptation to go on the offensive and instead showed respect for the victims and their families. This is a refreshing change from the usual cutthroat nature of politics, particularly in Greece, where even the most tragic events can become political fodder.

It is worth noting that Tsipras is no stranger to political controversy. As the former Prime Minister of Greece (2015-2019), he was a lightning rod for criticism and often found himself at the center of heated political debates. However, in this instance, he rose above the fray and demonstrated a level of civility and respect that was sorely needed.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this restraint will continue as Greece’s national elections draw closer. It is possible that the political gloves will come off, and Tsipras will become more aggressive in his attacks on the current government. However, for now, it is heartening to see that civility and respect for the fallen have won the day.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

