January 17, 2024

Cyprus

Soccer Player on Cyprus Fearful After Flare Attack, Demand Protection

January 17, 2024
By The National Herald
The top tier Nea Salamina against APOEL Nicosia game was interrupted after a flare landed close to where home substitute players were warming up. (Photo: https://www.cfa.com.cy/)

NICOSIA – Mirroring violence in the game in Greece, soccer players on Cyprus said they want to be protected from fans after a player was injured when struck by a flare during a game.

The top tier Nea Salamina against APOEL Nicosia game was interrupted after a flare landed close to where home substitute players were warming up, said Reuters, footage showed Nea Salamina player George Papageorgiou rolling on the ground, clutching his head. Hospital tests showed impaired hearing in his left ear, media reports said.

The incident came days after PASP, the soccer players’ union, said it could consider boycotting games unless safety is guaranteed, the game plagued by trouble on the island.

“What is happening is unbelievable, it is something beyond frustrating,” said PASP Executive Chair Spyros Neophytides, the group noting that dangerous objects are hurled at players, including firecrackers, flares and bottles.

It wasn’t said why there isn’t security at the entrance gates to prevent weapons from being taken in, especially flares that are often displayed during games in Greece. A police officer in Greece died from injuries suffered when shot in the leg with a flare during an altercation outside a volleyball stadium.

