x

July 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Greece

Slain Soccer Fan’s Family Want Trial in Athens, Not Thessaloniki

July 22, 2022
By The National Herald
[354173] ΦΙΛΙΚΟ / ΑΡΗΣ - ΟΣΦΠ (MOTION TEAM)
Alkis Kambanos. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

THESSALONIKI – Fearing protests by backers of suspected hooligans accused of killing their son over a soccer rivalry, the family of the 19-year-old victim want the trial moved from Thessaloniki, where the attack occurred, to Athens.

Alkis Kambanos was violently beaten and fatally stabbed in the leg with a curved knife as he was sitting on a sidewalk with two friends when a gang of men got out of a car in February and confronted them, demanding to know which soccer team they supported and then went after them viciously.

The victim and his friends were backers of Aris while the attackers were said supporters of PAOK, whose fans are known for violence, and 12 accused in the assault will face a court

Out of control demonstrations occur often in Thessaloniki and the owner of PAOK, Russian-Greek billionaire Ivan Savvidis, has had an arrest warrant out since March, 2018 for carrying a gun onto the field during a game but charged only with invading the pitch, not for the gun but he was not taken into custody.

One of the Kambanos family’s lawyers, Antonis Koudroglou, filed a request to the prosecutors of the First Instance and Appeals courts of Thessaloniki.

“The request of the victim’s family is that the trial is not held in a mixed jury court of the Appellate District of Thessaloniki but in Athens for security reasons,”also  said Koudroglou of the danger.

That came a few days after a prosecutor recommended that the defendants stand trial before a mixed jury court on charges of premeditated murder, in a case that briefly shocked the country.

The New Democracy government vowed to stop hooligans, and police raided a number of soccer fan club heaquarters in Thessaloniki and Athens, uncovering caches of weapons but the crackdown then soon ended.

 

RELATED

Greece
Greek Prosecutor Pushes Murder Charges in Soccer Fan’s Killing

THESSALONIKI - A group of 12 men accused of attacking three others who were fans of a different soccer team in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki should stand trial on premeditated murders charges, a prosecutor recommended.

Greece
Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival 2022: A Great Tournament for Syros & the Community
Greece
Croatia’s Men & Germany’s Women Take 2022 IHF Beach Handball Championships

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Man in Athens Seemingly Setting New Fire

ATHENS – While a major fire was roaring in the Mt.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings