x

April 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Culture

Seventh-Century BC Oenochoe Looted in WWII Returned to Greece by Hanover Museum, Municipality

April 9, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΟΙΝΟΧΟΗ
Ministry of Culture

ATHENS – An oenochoe, or wine jug, of the 7th century BC that had been removed from Greece during the German occupation in World War II was returned by the Municipality of Hanover and the August Kestner Museum, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

The oenochoe has a trefoil-shaped mouth and a cover, and is dated to 620-600 BC. Traces of the decoration around its neck are still visible.

The vessel had been given to the August Kestner Museum by geology professor Hannfrit Putzer in 1986. It was accompanied by a letter of provenance, which said it had been handed over to him after being discovered by Germans in 1943 during excavations at the southernmost end of the Corinth Canal. The vessel was also accompanied by a description of the trench and its position in it.

Commenting on the return of the antiquity, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, “The August Kestner Museum joins the group of international museums that have in recent years made great efforts to investigate provenance issues of artifacts in their collections. These (are) museums whose officials have the courage to publicize the results of their research and return to Greece the objects they have determined are linked to illegal acts. The Municipality of Hanover, in its commitment to return cultural artifacts that were stolen during the Nazi occupation to their legal owners, is returning this object of antiquity to Greece. The decision of the Municipality of Hanover and the August Kestner Museum is actual proof of their wish to contribute to the restoration of the damage Greece’s cultural heritage suffered, but also to defend the reputation of the August Kestner Museum.

“The Greek state, in the first years after the end of the war, expended systematic effort to locate and repatriate the antiquities that were looted by occupying forces. This indefatigable effort continues to the present by the relevant Directorate for Documentation and Protection of Cultural Property at the Ministry of Culture, bearing fruit consistently. Museums such as the August Kestner one that assume such initiatives are our valuable allies in this effort. I express my sincere thanks to Mayor Belit Onay, Museum Director Anne Gemeinhardt, Greek Consul General in Hamburg Ioannis Vikelidis, and the Ministry staff members who worked for the repatriation of the oenochoe.”

The oenochoe’s provenance was researched by Dr Johannes Schwarz, who was assigned by the Museum the research into the provenance of its objects. The Museum also reached out to the ministry’s Directorate of Documentation for the archaeological excavation background. The entire process took two years, until the vessel was handed over by the mayor to the Greek consul general in a ceremony at the Museum in Hanover on Monday that included ministry and Museum officials and members of the local Greek community as well.

RELATED

Music
Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman to Hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Albums Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has made history once again.

Literature
Book Review: Jen Silverman’s Gripping Second Novel Explores the Long Afterlife of Political Violence
Literature
Maia Kobabe’s ‘Gender Queer’ Tops List of Most Criticized Library Books for Third Straight Year

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

The federal program that helps pay for groceries for millions of low-income mothers, babies and young kids will soon emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as well as provide a wider choice of foods from different cultures.

PHOENIX  — Democrats pounced Tuesday on an Arizona Supreme Court ruling that permits enforcement of an 1864 law effectively banning abortion in the state, blaming former President Donald Trump and Republicans and pressing for political advantage on an issue that could dominate a critical 2024 battleground.

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

LONDON  — Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs, who proposed the existence of the so-called “God particle” that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang, has died at age 94, the University of Edinburgh said Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.