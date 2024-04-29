Palm Sunday Celebrated at Archangel Michael in Campbell, Ohio

Church

Fr. Steve Denas, left, and Fr. John Chakos distribute the ‘antidoro’ and the palm crosses to the faithful. At right, Nicholas Kalouris. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

CAMPBELL, OH – Palm Sunday was celebrated with splendor and with large numbers of the faithful at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, Ohio, on April 28.

After the Divine Liturgy, presiding priest Fr. Steve Denas, together with Fr. John Chakos, pastor emeritus of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh, PA, distributed the ‘antidoro’ and the palm crosses.

In his sermon, Fr. Denas spoke about the solemn entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and about the cheers with which the people welcomed him, with the most characteristic cry, as he said, “Hosanna blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, the king of Israel.”

“If we want the salvation of our souls and wish to inherit the kingdom of God, we must prepare ourselves spiritually and physically with good and virtuous deeds,” Fr. Denas said. “With the branches of the palms, we renew our oath that Christ is the one who gives meaning and content to our lives.”

He also thanked the Parish Council for its service, the Philoptochos for organizing the making of the palm crosses, the youth for their participation, the choir and the chanters for their beautiful chanting.

Parish Council President Ioannis Kalouris told the National Herald that the Archangel Michael Church consists of 600 families, has Greek and Sunday Schools, one of the largest youth programs in U.S. churches with 200 children from ages 1-18, a dance program, and the Philoptochos Society.

He added that “the parish assigned me the presidency despite my young age because they want to give the new generation the opportunity to offer with new ideas and mood. I grew up in a house that faithfully followed the customs and traditions of Greece and the Church and now we, in turn, have a duty to raise our own children in the same way.”

The head of the youth program, Maria Frangos, emphasized that the main purpose is to keep the children close to the Church, to learn the traditions and culture of Greece and to create friendships between them that will last a lifetime.

“We participate in all the religious and national holidays, such as the Saturday of Lazarus when the children learned how to make the palm crosses and the traditional Lazarakia,” she said.

Christina Triveris, a member of the Parish Council, has served Archangel Michael Church all her life. She said, “I was born and raised in Campbell and like my father, a former Parish Council president and my grandfather a founding member, I also help the church with all my strength. Archangel Michael is the center of our life. Here we pray, here we learned the Greek language and culture, here we meet friends and acquaintances and help each other.”

Bessie Galantis, a member of the Philoptochos Society, moved to Campbell 65 years ago. “Campbell may be a small village, but here the heart of Hellenism beats very strongly. It is a very beautiful place for a family to live and raise children,” she noted.

The honorary president of the Parish Council, Nicholas Kalouris, characterized Campbell, Ohio as the backbone of Hellenism in America. “We have the oldest Kalymnos Society in the world with more than 100 years since its establishment. Families from Crete, Kos, Symi, Chios, Astypalaia, Cyprus, and other areas live here,” he said.

The head of the dance program, Katerina Hatzimihalis Korfias, said that the program has 75 children, from age 5-18. ”They are divided into four groups, according to age, with four teachers and the lessons are held three to four times a month,” she said. “The children learn dances from all over Greece and they all show them off at our two annual festivals, the Christmas program and other important events.”

Greek School Principal Maria Vamvakis wished the community a happy Easter with health, joy and that the Resurrection blesses everyone’s life.

The co-director of the choir, Maria Koulianos Pizanias, emphasized that the church choir has 24 members, while there is also a children’s choir for ages 6-14.

Lawyer Nomiki Tsarnas, with roots in Kalymnos and Symi, emphasized that her 21-year-old college graduate daughter is president of the students of the Orthodox Christian Fellowship, giving joy and pride to everyone.

Nomiki Trikilis, youth president of the Kalymnian Society ‘Prodromos’, stated that there are 23 members, 18-24 years old, with the main purpose being to preserve the traditions and customs of Kalymnos. “Among other things, every Christmas and Easter we go to houses and sing carols. We help the Society financially, we contribute to the renovations of the building, we are present wherever and whenever we are asked.”