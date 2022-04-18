x

April 18, 2022

Sanctioned Russian Oligarch’s Yacht Said Seeking Greek Berth

April 18, 2022
By The National Herald
Spain U.S. Oligarch's Yacht Sanctions
FILE- A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

ATHENS – The $65 million yacht of a Russia billionaire under European Union sanctions was reportedly trying to reach Greece, which is supposed to seize the assets of those identified by the bloc over Russi’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vessel, Clio, belongs to oligarch industrialist Oleg Deripaska, according to Superyacht Fan, said The Business Insider, reporting that it stopped in a bay near the Southwestern Turkish resort of Göcek.

That was said according to the vessel-position tracking website MarineTraffic after other earlier reports that some of Russia’s super-wealthy were turning off tracking signals to avoid being caught and having their boats confiscated.

Russian oligarchs have had their most precious assets frozen, detained, or seized – from superyachts and properties to private jets and even their artwork – under the sanctions, the report noted.

A witness told Reuters the 238-foot vessel had arrived in Turkey, which has refused to go along with EU sanctions at the same time as selling drones to Ukraine to take out Russian tanks, artillery and forces.

Insider reached out to Deripaska through his charitable foundation Volnoe Delo but did not immediately receive a response, the site said and there was no indication why the vessel would try to come to Greece.

While Greece is, as a member of the EU, supposed to seize assets of Russians identified by the bloc, there’s been no reports that includes any who may have been gotten Golden Visas that come with residency permits and EU passports.

Deripaska has been sanctioned by the United States, United Kingdom and the EU along with hundreds of other individuals linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin who ordered the invasion.

Deripaska is estimated to be worth some $2.6 billion and has massive holdings in real estate in the UK, critics saying that London banks are being used to launder money and also hide their assets.

US sanctions were imposed on Deripaska in 2018 as one of seven Russian businessmen who “benefit from the Putin regime and play a key role in advancing Russia’s malign activities,” following the 2014 annexation of Crimea in Ukraine. His appeal to remove those sanctions last year was rejected, also said The Insider.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

