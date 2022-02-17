Robert Menendez, Jr. Running for U.S. Congress

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – On February 16, Robert Menendez, Jr., the son of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, met in Washington, DC with the Ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus and Greek-American and Cypriot-American community leaders.

Last month Menendez, Jr. announced that he is running for the U.S. Congress to represent his father’s former seat in the House, New Jersey’s 8th Congressional district. He is heavily favored to win this election.

While Menendez, Jr. has been to Greece and Cyprus numerous times over the years with his father and Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas, he took the time on February 16 to receive an in-depth briefing on issues of concern to Greece, Cyprus, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate as well as American security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Those attending this luncheon briefing, hosted by Andy Manatos and Mike Manatos, included: Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou; Ambassador of Cyprus to the U.S. Marios Lysiotis; Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas; and American Hellenic Institute President Nick Larigakis. The luncheon was also supported by AHEPA.