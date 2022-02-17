x

February 17, 2022

Robert Menendez, Jr. Running for U.S. Congress

February 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Manatos and Menendez son IMG_1447
Left to right: Mike Manatos, Tasos Zambas, Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, Robert Menendez, Jr., Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, Andy Manatos, and Nick Larigakis. Photo: Courtesy of Manatos & Manatos

WASHINGTON, DC – On February 16, Robert Menendez, Jr., the son of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, met in Washington, DC with the Ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus and Greek-American and Cypriot-American community leaders.

Last month Menendez, Jr. announced that he is running for the U.S. Congress to represent his father’s former seat in the House, New Jersey’s 8th Congressional district. He is heavily favored to win this election.
While Menendez, Jr. has been to Greece and Cyprus numerous times over the years with his father and Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas, he took the time on February 16 to receive an in-depth briefing on issues of concern to Greece, Cyprus, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate as well as American security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Those attending this luncheon briefing, hosted by Andy Manatos and Mike Manatos, included: Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou; Ambassador of Cyprus to the U.S. Marios Lysiotis; Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas; and American Hellenic Institute President Nick Larigakis. The luncheon was also supported by AHEPA.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Church

General News

Video

Mitsotakis: A Pledge to Keep Communication Channels with Russia Open

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders confirmed their unity, their support of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and their determination to take joint action with NATO if there is an invasion of the country by Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said following the conclusion of the informal summit of European Council members on the Ukraine on Thursday.

