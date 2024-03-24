Reviving Eudaimonia – The NHS Redefines Greek American Identity

Guest Viewpoints

In an era defined by rapid globalization and the relentless pace of digital interaction, the quest for identity and belonging has assumed paramount importance. In the 21st century, the Greek American identity finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with the challenge of self-definition within a context of demographic change.

With each passing generation, the distance from the ancestral homeland of Greece has widened, leaving many Greek Americans longing to reconnect with their cultural roots and linguistic heritage. Rather than view change as a threat, the National Hellenic Society (NHS) sees change as opportunity.

Against this backdrop, George Marcus, Chairman Emeritus and Co-Founder of the NHS, embarked on a mission to redefine the essence of Greek American identity and to carve out a space where individuals could truly feel a sense of belonging. The NHS, a non-profit foundation comprising Greek American leaders, visionaries, and philanthropists, is dedicated to preserving and transmitting the rich legacy of Hellenic heritage and culture to the next generation of leaders.

At its heart, the National Hellenic Society offers a nuanced understanding of contemporary Greek- American identity, recognizing it as a dynamic and multifaceted construct shaped by historical legacies, community bonds, and individual experiences. Central to this initiative is the timeless philosophical principle of ‘eudaimonia’, or human flourishing, as espoused by Aristotle. Eudaimonia is achieved when individuals embrace their potential and strive towards realizing their fullest, most virtuous selves through community engagement and the cultivation of meaningful relationships.

A cornerstone of the NHS’s efforts to redefine Greek American identity is its Heritage Greece® program, a 2-1/2 week cultural and educational immersion experience hosted by the American College of Greece (ACG) in Athens and the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT)/Anatolia College. Over 800 students of Greek descent from the United States and Canada have participated and shared this transformative journey, reconnecting with their heritage in profound and enduring ways.

During the program, students visit iconic ancient archaeological sites under the guidance of renowned experts, bearing witness to the enduring legacy of ancient Greece that has profoundly influenced Western civilization. However, Heritage Greece is more than just a journey through history; it is a vibrant celebration of contemporary Greek culture, where students learn traditional folk dances, savor authentic Greek cuisine, and hone their language skills.

By fostering lifelong friendships and instilling the values of ‘philotimo’ (love of honor) and eudaimonia, the Heritage Greece program leaves a lasting impact on participants long after they return home. Graduates of the program become part of the NHS’s Heritage Greece Young Professional Network, gaining access to career advancement opportunities and the invaluable support of the NHS community.

Zac Cotronakis, Co-Chair of the NHS Heritage Greece Young Professionals and Executive Director of the American Hellenic Institute, articulates the goals of the program: to cultivate a deep appreciation for the enduring influence of Hellenism in all aspects of life, from education to architecture to language.

In an age marked by cultural fragmentation and disconnection, the Heritage Greece program serves as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the enduring power of heritage to unite, inspire, and empower. Through its steadfast commitment to promoting Aristotelian eudaimonia, the National Hellenic Society continues to enrich the lives of Greek American youth and strengthen the bonds of community and belonging for generations to come.

*Isabella Bournas is an Executive Assistant at the National Hellenic Society.