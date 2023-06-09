x

June 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Named Citizen of the Year by NYPD Honor Legion

June 9, 2023
By The National Herald
Malliotakis NYPD Citizen of the Year 2023
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis with members of the NYPD Honor Legion at the Legion's 2023 Scholarship Dinner where Malliotakis was named Citizen of the Year. (Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Malliotakis)

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on June 8 was named Citizen of the Year by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Honor Legion, the oldest Fraternal Organization in the NYPD, for her unwavering support for our nation’s law enforcement officers.

“One of my top priorities in Congress has been working to ensure our police have the tools, resources, and support they need to be protected on the job and keep our communities safe,” Rep. Malliotakis said. “Over the last two years, I’ve been the only Member of Congress from New York City to earmark funding for the NYPD, which has gone toward everything from new forensic equipment and protective gear, expanding the NYPD’s K9 unit, to new patrol vehicles and plate reader systems to combat rising car thefts. I believe it’s incredibly important for elected officials to show support for our law enforcement, particularly at a time when attacks against police are at record highs. It’s an honor to be recognized by our men and women in blue and I will continue to be a voice for their needs in Congress.”

“The Honor Legion is proud to recognize Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis for her unwavering support she has shown the men and women of law enforcement, while a member of the New York State Assembly and now as a U.S. Representative, serving the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn,” said Joseph Tallarine, Vice President of the NYPD Honor Legion

In Congress, Malliotakis has secured nearly $6 million for the NYPD, including $350,000 for Critical Response Command K9-Training and Equipment; $550,000 for Personal Protective Equipment; $1,000,000 for Patrol Response Vehicles; $2,000,000 for Forensic Equipment; and $2,000,000 for Fixed Plate Reader Systems.

Malliotakis’ latest funding request also includes $2,200,000 for the replacement of out-of-date tasers and belt-work trauma kits.

In Congress, Malliotakis has supported several pieces of pro-police legislation, including a resolution expressing support for local law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund or dismantle local law enforcement agencies, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act which gives police precincts access to retired equipment, and the POLICE Act of 2023, which Malliotakis cosponsors, that strengthens penalties against those who assault law enforcement officers.

RELATED

United States
Philosopher Socrates Found ‘Not Guilty’ at National Hellenic Museum Mock Trial

CHICAGO – Over 500 attendees gathered to cast their vote for or against renowned philosopher Socrates in the National Hellenic Museum Trial Series May 22nd at Chicago’s Harris Theater.

Community
Athens Capital Link Sustainability Forum Addressed Progress and Challenges
General News
Polling Stations for Hellenes Abroad Set Up For Next Greek Elections Round

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.