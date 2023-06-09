Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Named Citizen of the Year by NYPD Honor Legion

Politics

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis with members of the NYPD Honor Legion at the Legion's 2023 Scholarship Dinner where Malliotakis was named Citizen of the Year. (Photo: Courtesy of Rep. Malliotakis)

NEW YORK – Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) on June 8 was named Citizen of the Year by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) Honor Legion, the oldest Fraternal Organization in the NYPD, for her unwavering support for our nation’s law enforcement officers.

“One of my top priorities in Congress has been working to ensure our police have the tools, resources, and support they need to be protected on the job and keep our communities safe,” Rep. Malliotakis said. “Over the last two years, I’ve been the only Member of Congress from New York City to earmark funding for the NYPD, which has gone toward everything from new forensic equipment and protective gear, expanding the NYPD’s K9 unit, to new patrol vehicles and plate reader systems to combat rising car thefts. I believe it’s incredibly important for elected officials to show support for our law enforcement, particularly at a time when attacks against police are at record highs. It’s an honor to be recognized by our men and women in blue and I will continue to be a voice for their needs in Congress.”

“The Honor Legion is proud to recognize Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis for her unwavering support she has shown the men and women of law enforcement, while a member of the New York State Assembly and now as a U.S. Representative, serving the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn,” said Joseph Tallarine, Vice President of the NYPD Honor Legion

In Congress, Malliotakis has secured nearly $6 million for the NYPD, including $350,000 for Critical Response Command K9-Training and Equipment; $550,000 for Personal Protective Equipment; $1,000,000 for Patrol Response Vehicles; $2,000,000 for Forensic Equipment; and $2,000,000 for Fixed Plate Reader Systems.

Malliotakis’ latest funding request also includes $2,200,000 for the replacement of out-of-date tasers and belt-work trauma kits.

In Congress, Malliotakis has supported several pieces of pro-police legislation, including a resolution expressing support for local law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund or dismantle local law enforcement agencies, the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act which gives police precincts access to retired equipment, and the POLICE Act of 2023, which Malliotakis cosponsors, that strengthens penalties against those who assault law enforcement officers.