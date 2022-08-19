x

August 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 97ºF

Society

Refugees Resisting Athens Camp Transfer Clash With Greek Police

August 19, 2022
By The National Herald
[354744] ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΗ ΜΕΤΑΚΙΝΗΣΗΣ ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΦΙΛΟΞΕΝΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΣΦΥΓΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΩΝΑ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Greece Police and refugees seeking asylum tangled over an attempt to move them to another detention camp. (Photo by MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece Police and refugees seeking asylum tangled over an attempte to move them to another detention camp, reports that tear gas and a flash grenade were used to try to corrall the trouble.

The attempted eviction of the Eleonas camp, which hosts around 670 refugees and migrants, started at about 5 in the morning and police were seen removing barricades, said Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachis said on Twitter that the government was “proceeding with the closure of the Eleonas camp” as part of an upgrade of the area and with places available in other areas.

“Unfortunately, a small group of migrants and solidarity groups are trying to disrupt the move,” Mitarachis said.

Many of those living in the camp don’t want to leave a facility that has better living conditions than many others and where they aren’t detained but allowed to come and go.

They were taken to the Schisto camp in the port of Piraeus and Mitarachis said that the transfers will proceed with the cooperation of Athens city officials despite some resistance from those not wanting to go.

Authorities said they managed to remove only a couple of dozen people, mostly to the last remaining camp in Athens in the outskirts of the city and a Migration Ministry official told AFP those taken out had consented.

It was said it could take until the end of the year to remove the rest from a facility that had been visited by officials from other countries, including European Parliament President Roberta Metsola from Malta.

Greece is housing scores of thousands of refugees and migrants who fled war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, especially Syria and Afghanistan and went to Turkey as a jumping-off point.

Turkey is supposed to contain them as part of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union but is allowing human traffickers to keep sending more and Greece has been accused of pushing them back.

Procedures to close the Eleonas camp for asylum seekers in Athens by the end of the year are continuing with transfers to other structures, the report said of a facility that opened seven years earlier, in August 2015.

 

RELATED

Society
Gasoline Prices Burn Up Greeks Budgets, Among EU’s Highest

ATHENS - It comes as no surprise to Greeks reluctant to drive too far but the price of gasoline in the country is among the highest in the European Union in relation to their salaries, racking up big annual costs.

Society
Anti-Vax Group in Europe Thrives Online, Thwarts Tech Effort
Politics
On Guard Mitsotakis Braces for Hot Spyware Scandal Debate

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings