HERAKLION – The Association of Greek Literature and Arts Stegi of Welfare and Excellence in the context of its activities aimed at promoting self-improvement and self-knowledge for humans, according to the standards of the ancient Greeks, "Know Thyself" and, on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Lausanne, organizes on Sunday, January 7, beginning at 10 AM Greece time, the Conference entitled: Peace Treaty, the International Law of Virtue.