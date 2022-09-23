x

September 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

International

Pulisic Misses US’s World Cup Warmup vs. Japan with Injury

September 23, 2022
By Associated Press
Germany Soccer USA Japan
Christian Pulisic exercises during a training session of the US soccer team in Cologne, Germany, prior to a friendly match against Japan, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

DÜSSELDORF — Christian Pulisic did not dress for the United States’ match against Japan on Friday in Germany because of an unspecified injury and missed the Americans’ next-to-last warmup match before the World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Pulisic was out “because of a knock he took in training earlier this week.” The USSF said it was too soon to determine whether he will be available for Tuesday’s friendly against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain.

Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen were also not in the squad because of injuries. Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

Gio Reyna was in the starting lineup for the first time for the U.S. since the opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2, 2021. The 19-year-old Reyna injured a hamstring in that match, leading to repeated recurrences that wrecked his 2021-22 season. Reyna wore jersey No. 21, the number his father, former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, wore 42 times.

Matt Turner was in goal, Sergiño Dest at right back, Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long at central defender and Sam Vines at right back. Tyler Adams was in central midfield, Weston McKennie and Luca de la Torre in central midfield, Reyna and Brenden Aaronson on the wings and Jesús Ferreira at forward.

Because of injuries and suspensions, Pulisic, Adams and McKennie have started together only four times: a 2019 friendly against Ecuador, World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Canada in January, and a June friendly against Uruguay.

Turner started eight of 14 qualifiers, with Steffen in goal for the rest.

Vines is making only its ninth international appearance, his first since Aug. 1, 2021. Dest is playing for the U.S. for the first time since the Jan. 30 qualifier at Canada.

Zimmerman captained the Americans for the sixth time.

The Americans, back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, open against Wales on Nov. 21, play England four days later and close the first round against Iran on Nov. 29.

Japan, preparing for its seventh straight World Cup, opens against Germany on Nov. 23, meets Costa Rica four days later and closes group play against Japan on Dec. 1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

RELATED

International
New Twist in Pogba Extortion Probe, with Brother’s Videos

PARIS — A police investigation into allegations that France soccer star Paul Pogba was targeted by extortionists took a bizarre new twist Friday with the release by one of the suspects, his elder brother Mathias, of a long string of videos taking aim at the 2018 World Cup winner, his entourage and wealthy lifestyle.

International
Federer to AP: Tennis Will Withstand Big-Name Retirements
International
Federer, Nadal to Team Up in Doubles at Laver Cup on Friday

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings