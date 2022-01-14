Prof. Nicholas Ganson of HCHC Makes Presentation to Fulbright Scholars

Politics
U.S. Ambassador to Greece Nominee George J. Tsunis Testifies Before Senate
WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden’s appointee for US Ambassador to Greece, Greek-American businessman, political fundraiser, and philanthropist from New York George J Tsunis, testified in his confirmation hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 12.
Times of London Says Parthenon Marbles Belong in Greece
LONDON - Shifting its position and putting more pressure on the British Museum and the the United Kingdom government, The Times of London called for the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles to Greece.
Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamou Evgenios Elected Archbishop of Crete
BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan of Rethymno and Avlopotamou was elected on Tuesday January 11, 2022 Archbishop of Crete by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate presided by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.