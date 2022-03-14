President Anastasiades Vows “More Humane” Migrant Camp Conditions

Cyprus' president Nicos Anastasiades, left, talks with migrants inside the Pournara migrant reception center during his visit in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NICOSIA — The president of Cyprus pledged Monday to make conditions at an overcrowded migrant reception camp “more humane” following criticism that living arrangements for more than 350 unaccompanied minors were inadequate.
President Nicos Anastasiades said after a brief visit to the Pournara camp on Nicosia’s outskirts that any “deficiencies” at the camp that arose as a result of a a continuing influx of migrants will be “dealt with accordingly.”
Anastasiades said difficulties are to be expected when nearly 5% of the ethnically split island nation’s population are asylum-seekers. He said Cyprus continues to be first for the number of asylum applications per capita among European Union member states.
The Cypriot President said a “large number of migrants” has already been relocated from the camp and that a meeting of ministers and top civil servants later Monday will come up with ways of finding alternative accommodation for the unaccompanied minors.
Last week, Commissioner for Children’s Rights Despo Michalidou said that conditions for unaccompanied minors at the camp were “miserable,” including poor food and a lack of sanitation facilities.
Anastasiades denied that the food is inadequate but noted a lack of a warm breakfast drink which he called a “serious omission.”
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. The Cypriot government accuses Turkey and breakaway Turkish Cypriot authorities in the north of orchestrating the arrival of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and elsewhere to seek asylum on the island.
Cypriot officials say some 85% of all asylum applicants first arrive in the north and cross the porous, United Nations-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the south where the internationally recognized government is seated.
The European Union has pledged financial and material support to the Cypriot government.
NICOSIA – Prices are rising across the board for most commodities, including grain and energy – pushed higher by the effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but aren't seen driving Cyprus into a recession.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In