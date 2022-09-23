x

September 23, 2022

Live: President Anastasiades Addresses UN General Assembly

September 23, 2022
By The National Herald
Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (John Angelillo /Pool Photo via AP)
NEW YORK – President Nicos Anastasiades will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday morning.

The address will start at 9.45 New York time and later he will meet with Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

