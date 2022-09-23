Live: President Anastasiades Addresses UN General Assembly

Politics

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (John Angelillo /Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK – President Nicos Anastasiades will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday morning.

The address will start at 9.45 New York time and later he will meet with Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations.