Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Welcomes 2022

Associations

Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 held its first meeting of the year on January 25 and cut the Vasilopita. Front row (left to right): Sam Zubalake, Fr. Demetrios Calogredes, and Ray Iasilli. Middle row: Paul Zaferiou, Treasurer Mike Kontonicolas, George Vlachos, John Damaskos, and Louis Tsunis. Back row: President Nick Calogredes and John Tsunis. Photo: George Kallas

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – Chapter 319 of the Order of AHEPA located in Port Jefferson conducted its first monthly business meeting of the New Year on January 25. The Chapter celebrated with a traditional Vasilopita and recognized the 100th anniversary of the founding of AHEPA in 1922. The Order has completed 100 years of service since its founding and continues to carry on its mission worldwide. Many new and exciting plans were discussed during the meeting, moving a number of them closer to fruition.

Among those plans, the members are very excited about the Classic and Exotic Car Show which the Chapter is planning for June 4. Save the date! The Chapter also welcomed a new member, Brother Sam Zubalake who happened to find the lucky coin in the Vasilopita as well.