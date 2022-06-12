Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Holds First Annual Car Show

The AHEPA team on the morning during setup for the classic car show. Left to right: Mike Kontonicolas, George Voulgarakis, Simon Cannavan, George Kallas, Ray Iasilli Sr., Steve Calogredes, Ray Iasilli Jr., Mike Iasilli, Louis Tsunis, Paul Zaferiou, John Damaskos, and Stavros Karakatsanis. Photo: Michael Iasilli
PORT JEFFERSON, NY – On June 4, AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson, NY, held its 1st Annual Classic Car show. The event was a rousing success with over 100 vehicles included. The weather was fantastic for the event held on the beautiful grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson.
The show included classic cars from the past, modified vehicles, monster trucks, and a contingent of Suffolk County Police Department Exhibition vehicles – not to mention the original Batmobile! A $1,000 prize was given to the best in show winner chosen by independent judges. Also, at the event, the brothers of the AHEPA Chapter honored Sheriff Errol D. Toulon of Suffolk County for his efforts and successes in the service of Suffolk County. Special thanks to Ahepan Brother Ray Iasilli for being the spark and committee chair, bringing the entire event to fruition. Aside from being a fundraiser to help needs in the Ukraine, additional fundraising was conducted by Ahepan Brother John Mihalos for the AGAPE Charity, a ministry of the Church of the Assumption. This charity is responsible for feeding 150 children on the weekends who would not have any support for their meals otherwise. While the chapter’s efforts did indeed raise funds for all these charities, seeing all the Ahepan brothers pulling together as team for a common cause was heartwarming.
Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.
AHEPA’s mission is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence through community service and volunteerism.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In