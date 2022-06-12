Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 Holds First Annual Car Show

Associations

The AHEPA team on the morning during setup for the classic car show. Left to right: Mike Kontonicolas, George Voulgarakis, Simon Cannavan, George Kallas, Ray Iasilli Sr., Steve Calogredes, Ray Iasilli Jr., Mike Iasilli, Louis Tsunis, Paul Zaferiou, John Damaskos, and Stavros Karakatsanis. Photo: Michael Iasilli

PORT JEFFERSON, NY – On June 4, AHEPA Chapter 319 in Port Jefferson, NY, held its 1st Annual Classic Car show. The event was a rousing success with over 100 vehicles included. The weather was fantastic for the event held on the beautiful grounds of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption in Port Jefferson.

The show included classic cars from the past, modified vehicles, monster trucks, and a contingent of Suffolk County Police Department Exhibition vehicles – not to mention the original Batmobile! A $1,000 prize was given to the best in show winner chosen by independent judges. Also, at the event, the brothers of the AHEPA Chapter honored Sheriff Errol D. Toulon of Suffolk County for his efforts and successes in the service of Suffolk County. Special thanks to Ahepan Brother Ray Iasilli for being the spark and committee chair, bringing the entire event to fruition. Aside from being a fundraiser to help needs in the Ukraine, additional fundraising was conducted by Ahepan Brother John Mihalos for the AGAPE Charity, a ministry of the Church of the Assumption. This charity is responsible for feeding 150 children on the weekends who would not have any support for their meals otherwise. While the chapter’s efforts did indeed raise funds for all these charities, seeing all the Ahepan brothers pulling together as team for a common cause was heartwarming.

Founded in 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia, on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred felt at the hands of the Ku Klux Klan, AHEPA is the largest and oldest grassroots association of American citizens of Greek heritage and Philhellenes with more than 400 chapters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

AHEPA’s mission is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence through community service and volunteerism.

