Philadelphia Federation Elects Georgia Chletcos as New President

Associations

The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley elected Georgia Chletcos as President and Harry Karapalides as Vice President on June 15. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On June 15, the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley held elections with about 80 people at the meeting and 56 delegates. After two hours of voting, the results were in with Georgia Chletcos elected President and Harry Karapalides Vice President.

Also newly elected were Treasurer Pete Papadeas, Recording Secretary Maria Agatsiotis, and Corresponding Secretary Zoe Tripolitis.

The New Board includes Chairman Dimitris Rozanitis, John Vasiliou, Michael Economou, Artemis Tsingiropoulos, Dimos Giamouridis, Stefanos Evangelopoulos, Dimitris Psihalinos, Veronica Crisp, and Danny Pithis.

More information about the Federation is available online: https://hellenicfed.org/.