Panos Politidis Elected President of the Pan-Macedonian Association

United States

NEW YORK – The Pan-Macedonian Association of America has elected a new supreme executive committee, following the proceedings that took place during the conference at the Pan-Macedonian Center in Whitestone on Saturday, March 11.

As stipulated in the statute, the term of journalist Dimitris Philippides president ended, which resulted in the immediate election of a new administration, which will also serve for the prescribed period of time.

As a result, Panos Politidis was elected president, with Iordani Alexiadis taking on the role of vice president. Meanwhile, Michalis Stratis will be the new secretary general, and Konstantinos Hatzistefanidis, a long-time member of the Pan-Macedonian Association, is the new treasurer.

According to the announcement from the Pan-Macedonian Association, new regional governors were also appointed during the proceedings, who will be responsible for New England and New York-New Jersey.

Specifically, Aspasia Chatzimpirou-Michalopoulou was unanimously elected in New England, and Lina Mersinoglou in New York-New Jersey.