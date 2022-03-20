Pancyprian Association: An Evening with Onassis, Raises Funds for Worthy Cause

United States

Actor and playwright Anthony Skordi as Aristotle Onassis in An Evening with Onassis at the American Theater of Actors Off Broadway. Photo: TNH/ Zafeiris Haitidis

NEW YORK – On March 16, the Pancyprian Association presented An Evening with Onassis, written and performed by Anthony Skordi, at the American Theater of Actors, Off Broadway, as a special event for a charitable cause, raising funds for survivors of domestic abuse.

The audience was impressed by the solo show performed masterfully by Skordi who was born in London, England, to Greek-Cypriot parents. The play highlights the life of the Greek tycoon and demand has been so high for tickets, the original run through March 20 was extended to March 27.

Following the performance, Skordi took his bows and was presented with a bouquet. He then invited Pancyprian President Philip Christopher to the stage who noted that justice is blind and too often the judicial system fails to provide protection for the most vulnerable in society. He spoke about Cypriot Georgia Kontogeorge who, in fear for her life, escaped to Cyprus with her, at that time, eleven-month-old son, Leonidas. Unfortunately, from a victim of domestic abuse, she was then labeled a kidnapper.

“The courts in Cyprus failed to protect Georgia and her son Leonidas and she is mounting a fierce legal battle to regain custody of her son and prove that indeed, she was a victim and not a kidnapper. Georgia will not stop fighting until Leo is back in her loving care,” Christopher noted.

He then mentioned the 100 years since the burning of Smyrna which was a pivotal aspect of the play and how we are now seeing refugees from the war in Ukraine and how it brings back memories of the illegal invasion of Cyprus in 1974 and the ongoing occupation that has still to be resolved 47 years later. “We are still fighting for justice for Cyprus,” Christopher said, adding that the Greek-Cypriot community is a family and continues to do whatever it can to support charitable efforts.

He pointed out that already progress is being made in raising funds for Georgia’s legal fees and hopefully, she will be reunited with her son as soon as possible and not just for weekly visits. Christopher thanked all those who attended the benefit performance including the representatives of the various organizations and Pancyprian Divisions.

Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, Cyprus Trade Commissioner Aristos Constantine, Nicos Paphitis, Nicolas Nicolaou, Despina Axiotakis, Theana Iordanou, Effie Antoniou, Phyto Stratis, Niovi Philippou, Popi Christoforou, Soteroulla Karacostas, Nicole Petalides, Constantinos Yiannoudes, and many members of the community.

A reception followed with refreshments provided by Dionysos restaurant and Skevi Roussopoulos.

Tickets for An Evening with Onassis are available online: https://bit.ly/3u6h6At.