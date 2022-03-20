Pancyprian Association: An Evening with Onassis, Raises Funds for Worthy Cause

Actor and playwright Anthony Skordi as Aristotle Onassis in An Evening with Onassis at the American Theater of Actors Off Broadway. Photo: TNH/ Zafeiris Haitidis
NEW YORK – On March 16, the Pancyprian Association presented An Evening with Onassis, written and performed by Anthony Skordi, at the American Theater of Actors, Off Broadway, as a special event for a charitable cause, raising funds for survivors of domestic abuse.
The audience was impressed by the solo show performed masterfully by Skordi who was born in London, England, to Greek-Cypriot parents. The play highlights the life of the Greek tycoon and demand has been so high for tickets, the original run through March 20 was extended to March 27.
Following the performance, Skordi took his bows and was presented with a bouquet. He then invited Pancyprian President Philip Christopher to the stage who noted that justice is blind and too often the judicial system fails to provide protection for the most vulnerable in society. He spoke about Cypriot Georgia Kontogeorge who, in fear for her life, escaped to Cyprus with her, at that time, eleven-month-old son, Leonidas. Unfortunately, from a victim of domestic abuse, she was then labeled a kidnapper.
“The courts in Cyprus failed to protect Georgia and her son Leonidas and she is mounting a fierce legal battle to regain custody of her son and prove that indeed, she was a victim and not a kidnapper. Georgia will not stop fighting until Leo is back in her loving care,” Christopher noted.
He then mentioned the 100 years since the burning of Smyrna which was a pivotal aspect of the play and how we are now seeing refugees from the war in Ukraine and how it brings back memories of the illegal invasion of Cyprus in 1974 and the ongoing occupation that has still to be resolved 47 years later. “We are still fighting for justice for Cyprus,” Christopher said, adding that the Greek-Cypriot community is a family and continues to do whatever it can to support charitable efforts.
He pointed out that already progress is being made in raising funds for Georgia’s legal fees and hopefully, she will be reunited with her son as soon as possible and not just for weekly visits. Christopher thanked all those who attended the benefit performance including the representatives of the various organizations and Pancyprian Divisions.
Among those present were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, Cyprus Trade Commissioner Aristos Constantine, Nicos Paphitis, Nicolas Nicolaou, Despina Axiotakis, Theana Iordanou, Effie Antoniou, Phyto Stratis, Niovi Philippou, Popi Christoforou, Soteroulla Karacostas, Nicole Petalides, Constantinos Yiannoudes, and many members of the community.
A reception followed with refreshments provided by Dionysos restaurant and Skevi Roussopoulos.
MONTREAL – The Canadian Hellenic Congress released the following statement on March 9 concerning the situation in Ukraine:
“The Canadian Hellenic Congress (CHC) – like the rest of the world – is horrified, angered and deeply saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and stands united with the people of Ukraine who are facing a devastating crisis and human tragedy resulting from the horrific, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
KENOSHA, Wis. — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In