x

February 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Associations

Pan-Kerkyra Society of New York Carnival Celebration

February 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Παγκερκυραικος1-1
The carnival dance of the Pan-Kerkyra Society New York. Photo: TNH

NEW YORK – The traditional carnival celebration of the Pan-Kerkyra Society of New York was held at Melrose Penthouse in Long Island City, on Saturday night, February 18.

The members of the Association responded to the Society’s invitation and turned out in a big way for an evening of great fun and with a strong youth presence. The main attraction of the evening was the dancing deep into the night. Spirits were kept high by DJ Yorgos, whose offerings emphasized Greek music.

The carnival dance of the Pan-Kerkyra Society New York. Photo: TNH

RELATED

Events
Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ 15th Annual Tsipouro Night (Photos)

UPPER DARBY, PA – The Epirotes Society of Philadelphia ‘Omonia’ held their 15th annual Tsipouro Night at St.

Worldwide
Greece Foodies England Street Food Shack Too Good to Pass Up
Culture
Greek and Roman Themes Thrive at Bacchanalia Restaurant in London

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.