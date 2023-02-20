Pan-Kerkyra Society of New York Carnival Celebration

Associations

NEW YORK – The traditional carnival celebration of the Pan-Kerkyra Society of New York was held at Melrose Penthouse in Long Island City, on Saturday night, February 18.

The members of the Association responded to the Society’s invitation and turned out in a big way for an evening of great fun and with a strong youth presence. The main attraction of the evening was the dancing deep into the night. Spirits were kept high by DJ Yorgos, whose offerings emphasized Greek music.