October 27, 2022

Editorial

Oz’s Unprecedented Nonsense about Abortion

October 27, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Election-2022 Pennsylvania Senate
Republican Mehmet Oz, right, is seen live on a monitor in the media tent, next to a poster of Democrat John Fetterman, left, as the two U.S. Senate candidates hold their first and only debate, at the WHTM-TV/ABC 27 Studio in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Pennsylvania’s senatorial election is crucial. The outcome may determine not only which party will have a majority in the Senate, but also – as if that were not enough – whether Turkey will see the first Turkish-American U.S. Senator in its history.

And when I say Turkey, I mean it. Ahmet Oz is not an indifferent Turkish-American. Rather, he is so close to Turkey that he has served in the Turkish army. So strong are his ties to the country of his parents who immigrated to the USA – Oz himself was born in Cleveland.

The polls show at this point are within the margin of statistical error, too close to make a safe prediction.

However, the recent televised debate did not clarify the situation. It was tragic, on both sides.

And I say tragic, because the Democratic candidate John Karl Fetterman, who suffered a stroke a few months ago – although he is expected to make a full recovery – was often at a loss for words, and the Republican, Oz the Turkish-American, uttered some of the most dangerous nonsense he could ever say.

In particular, Fetterman at the beginning of the debate – there will not be a second one – said, referring to his stroke, “I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.”

And indeed he had quite a few difficulties in expressing his views.

The big, unprecedented joke of the evening – if not of the election campaign in general in the United States so far – was spoken by Oz, however, the candidate who had not had a stroke, but who seems to have lost his mind. Addressing the vital issue of abortion, he said this:

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so that states can decide for themselves.”

What does this man want – that politicians should also be asked if a woman can have an abortion or not?

Not even his friend Erdogan would dare to ask Turkish women such a thing. It is unbelievable that Oz would ask this of American women, should he be elected.

It is clear that voters in Pennsylvania – I repeat, this is pivotal state – will have a hard time choosing between the two candidates.

For us, however, the choice is clear: better the one who confuses his words, than the one who will set… politicians to guard pregnant women…and who will also be Erdogan’s man-agent in the Senate.

